Reynolds announces millions in relief for hospitals, public health departments

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - More CARES Act funding is being distributed to hospitals and county health departments in Iowa, according to the governor’s office.

Gov. Kim Reynolds made the announcement on Tuesday, which said $28 million in direct relief was being made available. $25 million of that funding will be given to hospitals for staffing from data based on September and October. The remainder will be spread out among county public health agencies according to population size.

“As COVID-19 continues to impact Iowans, it is putting strain on both staffing at our hospitals as well as local public health departments,” Reynolds said, in a statement. “These added funds will provide much-needed relief to hospitals to support their staffing needs in this critical time. They will also support Iowa’s county health departments, which are facing continued and ongoing increases in workload.”

Hospitals in Iowa are seeing the highest number of patients with COVID-19 so far during the pandemic, including in intensive care units.

Reynolds said, in her statement announcing the funding, that Iowans should take “every precaution possible” to limit the widespread transmission of COVID-19, including wearing a mask, social distancing, or staying home.

