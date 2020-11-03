One injured in Tuesday morning kitchen fire in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City firefighters responded to a kitchen fire at 1841 Hollywood Court at 2:48 a.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters reported heavy smoke coming from the house, but they were able to get the fire under control within 12 minutes.

The one occupant of the house was able to exit before firefighters arrived at the scene.

The occupant was taken to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the fire.

There were no other injuries reported.

Officials estimated the fire and smoke caused about $20,000 in damage to the house.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

