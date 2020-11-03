Mild November stretch starts today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - How about sunny and 70? I’m good with it if you are. That’s what we are looking at across the area today with a southwest breeze at 10-20 mph. Looking ahead, the rest of this week continues to look extremely quiet with mild highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. This is about 15-20 degrees above normal and a stretch this long doesn’t come around often in November. The last time we had a stretch this long was back in 1964! Early next week, a cold front looks to break up the party and bring temperatures down to reality in the 30s and 40s along with some rain and snow chances.

