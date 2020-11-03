Advertisement

Man arrested on burglary charges after setting off alarm at Green Acres Storage in Marion

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Police responded to an alarm at Green Acres Storage located at 550 Lindale Drive in Marion at around 1:42 a.m. on Tuesday.

The business owner could see a person inside one of the storage buildings on surveillance cameras.

The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Ian Funke. Police arrested him as he exited the area.

He was charged with Burglary, Possession of Burglar Tools and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

