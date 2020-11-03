Advertisement

Local health experts see COVID-19 hospital surge, warn of cold season risks

By Brian Tabick
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, the number of patients in Iowa hospitals due to the novel coronavirus hit a new high with 730 people getting treated, an increase of more than 150 patients in the last week.

With colder weather settling in for the season, health experts worry about what could be coming.

“Last week starting Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, the number of overnight admissions was more than we have ever seen,” says Tony Myers, Mercy Medical Center vice president of medical affairs, said.

Officials at Mercy Medical Center and UnityPoint-St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, and the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, all said they are seeing a spike in hospitalization, but as of right now, they can treat everyone.

“We’re busy at all the hospitals, and we continue to see cases admitted some of them requiring critical care,” Dustin Arnold, UnityPoint-St. Luke’s chief medical officer, said. “It’s important for the community to continue to social distance, wear a mask, and practice the three C’s.”

The concern comes in as we approach the winter season. More people indoors means more opportunity to spread illness, and not just COVID-19 can lead to a stay at a hospital.

“There are other healthcare conditions that also need to be taken care of, and they tend to get busy,” Suresh Gunasekaran, UIHC chief executive officer, said.

Gunasekaran said his hospital often runs close to its capacity, and that the climbing cases means nurses, respiratory therapists, techs, and doctors have a greater risk of catching the virus out in the community.

“It’s been a long pandemic,” Gunasekaran said. “As the community positivity rate increases, the number of healthcare workers that will get infected outside of the workplace increases as well.”

All three health experts said people need to continue to avoid large gatherings, including holidays, wear a face covering, and social distance.

“We need to re-emphasize and re-focus our efforts on everything we know that works,” Myers said.

