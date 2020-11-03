Linn County crash, after driver tries to avoid deer, injures one

COVINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in rural Linn County on Monday, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 5:44 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash near the intersection of Covington Road and Lone Tree Road, located between Covington and Palo. Deputies arrived to find two vehicles involved in the crash.

Officials believe that a northbound-traveling vehicle attempted to avoid a deer and lost control, colliding with a southbound vehicle.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was injured in the crash and was taken to a Cedar Rapids hospital with what deputies described as non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the southbound vehicle and the other vehicle’s driver were not hurt. All people involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts, according to deputies.

Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.