Independence police make arrest in Sunday vandalism case

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested an Independence man for allegedly smashing windows and doors to businesses in the downtown area early Sunday morning.

Police said 34-year-old Matthew Wilkinson faces more than a dozen counts of criminal mischief among other charges.

In a news release, officials said Wilkinson later Sunday evening walked into Dollar General demanding the clerk give him cigarettes without payment. The clerk refused.

Wilkinson then tipped over the display case breaking it, so he could grab some cigarettes. He then left the store.

Law enforcement was able to arrested Wilkinson without incident.

The Independence Police Department said many individuals and business owners assisted with the investigation into the vandalism.

Officials credited Spahn & Rose for helping business owners get lumber needed to board up windows due to the vandalism.

