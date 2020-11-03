Advertisement

Hy-Vee adds more free COVID-19 drive-thru testing locations, expands hours at some locations

(Nati Harnik | AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee is expanding its free COVID-19 testing to 12 additional Hy-Vee drive-thu pharmacy locations.

Hy-Vee, Inc. announced the expansion on Tuesday, saying it’s also expanding testing hours at some locations, including several in Iowa.

New testing locations include:

  • First Avenue Hy-Vee, 1556 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA
  • Wilson Avenue Hy-Vee, 20 Wilson Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA
  • Centerville Hy-Vee, 609 N. 18th St., Centerville, IA
  • Charles City Hy-Vee 901 Kelly Street, Charles City, IA
  • Clarinda Hy-Vee, 1200 S. 16th St., Clarinda, IA
  • Crosspark Road Hy-Vee, 3285 Crosspark Road, Coralville, IA
  • Asbury Plaza Hy-Vee, 2395 NW Arterial, Dubuque, IA
  • Hy-Vee on Dodge Street, 3500 Dodge St., Dubuque, IA
  • Springfield Hy-Vee, 1720 W. Battlefield Road, Springfield, MO
  • Columbus Hy-Vee, 3010 23rd St., Columbus, NE
  • Grand Island Hy-Vee, 115 Wilmar Ave., Grand Island, NE
  • Kearney Hy-Vee, 5212 Third Ave., Kearney, NE

These additional locations bring the total to 165 Hy-Vee drive-thru pharmacy locations offering COVID-19 testing.

Hy-Vee pharmacies began COVID-19 testing in August and previously expanded the number of locations offering testing in October.

For a complete list of Hy-Vee locations offering testing, and the hours each site offers the testing, click here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Linn County Auditor says things are pretty normal at polling places despite abnormal election cycle

Updated: 1 hour ago
Linn County Auditor Joel Miller said the first few hours of polls opening have been pretty typical. He says there is a lot that's been abnormal with this election cycle, but so far today things pretty good.

Coronavirus

West Liberty Public Library building to remain closed

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The West Liberty Public Library building will remain closed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Muscatine County.

Iowa

Central City man sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for drug distribution near school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A Central City man was sentenced on Monday to more than 16 years in prison for distributing more than seven kilograms of meth.

Coronavirus

1,516 COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths reported in Iowa Tuesday amid rising hospitalizations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Iowa Department of Health reported another day of rising COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday with 730.

Latest News

Iowa

Wilson Middle School teacher gives students ‘dance breaks’ during the day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jay Greene
An 8th-grade teacher at Wilson Middle School has come up with a creative to give her students a break during the day.

Iowa

Election Day polls open in Iowa after surge of early voting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Polls have opened for those who are opting for traditional Election Day voting after Iowans cast roughly a million ballots early.

News

Marion Commissioner resigns following social media post over the weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
A commissioner in Marion has resigned following a social media post from over the weekend.

News

In-person voting underway on Election Day

Updated: 6 hours ago
As voting gets underway, the presidential candidates campaigned in several battleground states in a final push to get out the vote.

Iowa

Independence police make arrest in Sunday vandalism case

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Police have arrested an Independence man for allegedly smashing windows and doors to businesses in the downtown area early Sunday morning.

News

Independence police make arrest in Sunday vandalism case

Updated: 7 hours ago
Police have arrested an Independence man for allegedly smashing windows and doors to businesses in the downtown area early Sunday morning.