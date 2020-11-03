Hy-Vee adds more free COVID-19 drive-thru testing locations, expands hours at some locations
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee is expanding its free COVID-19 testing to 12 additional Hy-Vee drive-thu pharmacy locations.
Hy-Vee, Inc. announced the expansion on Tuesday, saying it’s also expanding testing hours at some locations, including several in Iowa.
New testing locations include:
- First Avenue Hy-Vee, 1556 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA
- Wilson Avenue Hy-Vee, 20 Wilson Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA
- Centerville Hy-Vee, 609 N. 18th St., Centerville, IA
- Charles City Hy-Vee 901 Kelly Street, Charles City, IA
- Clarinda Hy-Vee, 1200 S. 16th St., Clarinda, IA
- Crosspark Road Hy-Vee, 3285 Crosspark Road, Coralville, IA
- Asbury Plaza Hy-Vee, 2395 NW Arterial, Dubuque, IA
- Hy-Vee on Dodge Street, 3500 Dodge St., Dubuque, IA
- Springfield Hy-Vee, 1720 W. Battlefield Road, Springfield, MO
- Columbus Hy-Vee, 3010 23rd St., Columbus, NE
- Grand Island Hy-Vee, 115 Wilmar Ave., Grand Island, NE
- Kearney Hy-Vee, 5212 Third Ave., Kearney, NE
These additional locations bring the total to 165 Hy-Vee drive-thru pharmacy locations offering COVID-19 testing.
Hy-Vee pharmacies began COVID-19 testing in August and previously expanded the number of locations offering testing in October.
For a complete list of Hy-Vee locations offering testing, and the hours each site offers the testing, click here.
