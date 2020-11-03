Hy-Vee adds more free COVID-19 drive-thru testing locations, expands hours at some locations

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee is expanding its free COVID-19 testing to 12 additional Hy-Vee drive-thu pharmacy locations.

Hy-Vee, Inc. announced the expansion on Tuesday, saying it’s also expanding testing hours at some locations, including several in Iowa.

New testing locations include:

First Avenue Hy-Vee, 1556 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA

Wilson Avenue Hy-Vee, 20 Wilson Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA

Centerville Hy-Vee, 609 N. 18th St., Centerville, IA

Charles City Hy-Vee 901 Kelly Street, Charles City, IA

Clarinda Hy-Vee, 1200 S. 16th St., Clarinda, IA

Crosspark Road Hy-Vee, 3285 Crosspark Road, Coralville, IA

Asbury Plaza Hy-Vee, 2395 NW Arterial, Dubuque, IA

Hy-Vee on Dodge Street, 3500 Dodge St., Dubuque, IA

Springfield Hy-Vee, 1720 W. Battlefield Road, Springfield, MO

Columbus Hy-Vee, 3010 23rd St., Columbus, NE

Grand Island Hy-Vee, 115 Wilmar Ave., Grand Island, NE

Kearney Hy-Vee, 5212 Third Ave., Kearney, NE

These additional locations bring the total to 165 Hy-Vee drive-thru pharmacy locations offering COVID-19 testing.

Hy-Vee pharmacies began COVID-19 testing in August and previously expanded the number of locations offering testing in October.

For a complete list of Hy-Vee locations offering testing, and the hours each site offers the testing, click here.

