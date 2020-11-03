Fertilizer spill leads to Fayette County fish kill

WADENA, Iowa (KCRG) - A spill of tons of fertilizer near a creek in Fayette County resulted in a fish kill, according to officials.

Late on Monday afternoon, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources was sent to a report of a truck rollover to the south of Wadena. The truck, part of Nutrien Ag Solutions of West Union, was carrying a load of 40,000 pounds of fertilizer. Some of the truck’s material entered a small stream that feeds into Brush Creek.

DNR and Nutrien Ag worked to block flow from the stream and clean up the site. Officials located dead fish and sampled high ammonia content in the water near the spill.

Cleanup continues on Tuesday, according to the DNR, with monitoring for any effects downstream from the spill ongoing.

The DNR has not used any enforcement actions against Nutrien Ag, but will consider appropriate actions if needed, officials said.

