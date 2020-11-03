Advertisement

Ernst, Greenfield spend campaign’s waning moments in eastern Iowa

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Both of the candidates for the U.S. Senate were using their last day to campaign in eastern Iowa.

Incumbent Republican Sen. Joni Ernst was in Cedar Rapids at the Eastern Iowa Airport along with Sen. Chuck Grassley and Gov. Kim Reynolds. Ernst made six stops across the state today, gathering last-minute support.

Meanwhile, Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield was in Winthrop with state Auditor Rob Sand. She talked about how she would empower farmers to compete around the world. 

The final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll gives Ernst a lead with 46% support to Greenfield’s 42%. The poll does have a 3% margin of error.

