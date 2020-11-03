Advertisement

Election Day polls open in Iowa after surge of early voting

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Polls have opened for those who are opting for traditional Election Day voting after Iowans cast roughly a million ballots early.

Polls opened at about 1,200 polling places at 7 a.m. Tuesday and voting will continue until 9 p.m.

The Secretary of State’s Office reports just over 2 million Iowa residents are registered to vote, and about half of them already cast an absentee ballot.

The number of polling places is down from about 1,450 in the 2018 election as counties closed and consolidated some locations because of health concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic as well as budget issues.

People can check their polling place locations online at Voterready.iowa.gov.

