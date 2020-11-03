Early voting turnout surpasses 50% in Dubuque County

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday was a big day for 20-year-old Olivia Warren.

“This is my first time voting and it was very nerve-wracking,” Warren said. “To know that my voice actually counts on this one, I was really happy to come out and do it.”

Warren had to wait in line for over an hour to cast her vote.

Further down the line was Stacy Larson. She was hoping to avoid the crowd on Election Day, but found a big line outside the Dubuque County Elections Annex on Monday.

“I am a little disappointed, but I am glad people are out to vote,” Larson said. “But I am sad that I have to wait in line so long.”

County auditor Denise Dolan said early voting in Dubuque County surpassed the 2012 and 2016 elections. She said over 50% of registered voters voted early, so she is not expecting a huge turnout on Election Day.

“At the maximum I think we might have a 30% turnout tomorrow,” Dolan said. “So we would have relieved some of the pressure on the polling sites tomorrow with the number of people who would be turning out and that is what I wanted to do.”

Dolan said they were able to hire additional poll workers for Election Day through a state grant, which will help them provide a safer experience for voters.

“Normally we would have a minimum of five for this kind of large election, so we will have those but we also hired for most polling sites another couple of people who will just be able to do cleaning," Dolan said.

Dolan is asking voters to wear a mask at the polls.

“We cannot turn a person away if they come into vote and they do not want to wear a mask,” Dolan said. “We will not deny anyone the right to vote, but I am hoping that people would.”

