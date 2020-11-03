Early voting comes to busy close in Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - While voters in Linn County had weeks to cast their ballots before Election Day, dozens of people waited to do so until the final hour as Iowa’s early voting period came to a close Monday evening.

“I was surprised how many people were here when I pulled up,” Jared Romano of Cedar Rapids said.

Despite voters snaking out of both the primary voting line and the overflow one at the county’s voting site on 3rd St. SW, voters who turned out Monday afternoon said they didn’t wait long.

“It went pretty quickly. I was in line for maybe, like, 10 minutes and then got in, so pretty quick,” Harmon Steen of Cedar Rapids said.

“I was thinking maybe a little bit longer, actually, so I’m glad it was a little bit shorter,” echoed Claire Schneider, also of Cedar Rapids.

Romano, Steen, and Schneider all gave the same reason for wanting to get their vote in Monday, instead of waiting until Election Day on Tuesday.

“I just didn’t want to wait in line,” Steen said. “I was thinking it might take a little bit longer tomorrow, so I just wanted to come in today.”

“I feel like it’s going to be really busy tomorrow, so I just decided to get it out of the way, but I really wanted to make sure I voted,” Romano said after voting in his first presidential election.

“I just thought, in case the lines are pretty long tomorrow, I don’t want to miss my opportunity,” said Schneider, who had previously voted in presidential elections but was voting early for the first time in 2020.

Spaces reserved for curbside voting consistently stayed full Monday afternoon as well, where volunteers brought ballots to voters to fill out from their cars.

A few people told KCRG-TV9 that they chose the curbside option because they’re in self-quarantine, and they viewed this as the safest way to still vote the day before the election.

Steen, a first-time voter, said voting Monday gave him more free time to watch what happens Tuesday.

“I wanted to stay in, kind of see the polls, and kind of just sit back and relax while this all unfolds,” he said.

While early voting closed at 5 p.m., voters who were still in line at that time were able to cast ballots. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller said the county’s final early voter cast their ballot around 5:35 p.m.

