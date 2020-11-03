Advertisement

Early voting comes to busy close in Linn County

By Mary Green
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - While voters in Linn County had weeks to cast their ballots before Election Day, dozens of people waited to do so until the final hour as Iowa’s early voting period came to a close Monday evening.

“I was surprised how many people were here when I pulled up,” Jared Romano of Cedar Rapids said.

Despite voters snaking out of both the primary voting line and the overflow one at the county’s voting site on 3rd St. SW, voters who turned out Monday afternoon said they didn’t wait long.

“It went pretty quickly. I was in line for maybe, like, 10 minutes and then got in, so pretty quick,” Harmon Steen of Cedar Rapids said.

“I was thinking maybe a little bit longer, actually, so I’m glad it was a little bit shorter,” echoed Claire Schneider, also of Cedar Rapids.

Romano, Steen, and Schneider all gave the same reason for wanting to get their vote in Monday, instead of waiting until Election Day on Tuesday.

“I just didn’t want to wait in line,” Steen said. “I was thinking it might take a little bit longer tomorrow, so I just wanted to come in today.”

“I feel like it’s going to be really busy tomorrow, so I just decided to get it out of the way, but I really wanted to make sure I voted,” Romano said after voting in his first presidential election.

“I just thought, in case the lines are pretty long tomorrow, I don’t want to miss my opportunity,” said Schneider, who had previously voted in presidential elections but was voting early for the first time in 2020.

Spaces reserved for curbside voting consistently stayed full Monday afternoon as well, where volunteers brought ballots to voters to fill out from their cars.

A few people told KCRG-TV9 that they chose the curbside option because they’re in self-quarantine, and they viewed this as the safest way to still vote the day before the election.

Steen, a first-time voter, said voting Monday gave him more free time to watch what happens Tuesday.

“I wanted to stay in, kind of see the polls, and kind of just sit back and relax while this all unfolds,” he said.

While early voting closed at 5 p.m., voters who were still in line at that time were able to cast ballots. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller said the county’s final early voter cast their ballot around 5:35 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Early voting wraps up in Linn County

Updated: 1 hour ago
While voters in Linn County had weeks to cast their ballots before Election Day, dozens of people waited to do so until the final hours Monday.

Local

Social media post leads to resignation of a Marion city commissioner

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A commissioner in the city of Marion has resigned after a social media post over the weekend caused a controversy.

Local

Cedar Rapids teacher using dance breaks to keep kids engaged

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A teacher in Cedar Rapids has found a creative way to give her students breaks during the day.

Local

Ernst, Greenfield spend campaign’s waning moments in eastern Iowa

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Both of the candidates for the U.S. Senate were using their last day to campaign in eastern Iowa.

Latest News

Iowa

State panel OKs settlement in suit sparked by 4H inclusion policy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
A state panel on Monday approved a settlement between Iowa State University and a former Iowa 4-H director who was fired after a dispute over a proposed policy he supported that discouraged discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender.

Local

Local health experts see COVID-19 hospital surge, warn of cold season risks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
On Monday, the number of patients in Iowa hospitals due to the novel coronavirus hit a new high with 730 people getting treated, an increase of more than 150 patients in the last week.

Local

Secretary of State: County auditors will count remaining absentee votes if they are unable to finish count on election day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
Counting the record number of absentee ballots in Iowa started Monday and county auditors face a deadline to count those by 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night on election day.

Local

Linn County crash, after driver tries to avoid deer, injures one

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in rural Linn County on Monday, according to law enforcement officials.

News

Anamosa Schools moving to online learning for two weeks

Updated: 4 hours ago
Anamosa schools are shifting to all online for the next two weeks.

Coronavirus

Anamosa Schools heading online for two weeks due to community COVID-19 rates

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A Jones County school district is switching to virtual learning for the coming weeks due to recent high positive test rates of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus in the area.