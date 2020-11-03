Des Moines woman charged for allegedly keeping exotic birds in ‘deplorable’ conditions

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman is facing multiple charges after investigators found animals in her home allegedly living in poor conditions.

According to television station KCCI, Deborah Denise Barber, 63, of Des Moines, is charged with four counts of animal neglect.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said that it and the Des Moines Police found three Moluccan cockatoos, four Goffin’s cockatoos, two Amazon parrots, and two cockatiels at Barber’s home. They said the birds were allegedly in feces-covered cages, and the floors of the home were covered in nearly a foot of garbage and rodent droppings.

The birds were described by the ARL as having physical features, like overgrown beaks and nails, that show signs of alleged neglect.

