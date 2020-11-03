Central City man sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for drug distribution near school

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Central City man was sentenced on Monday to more than 16 years in prison for distributing more than seven kilograms of meth.

Officials said 42-year-old Brian Jeffrie Padgett pleaded guilty on May 29 to one count of distribution of a controlled substance near a protected location.

A news release said Padgett admitted to selling more than 75 grams of methamphetamine to people within 1,000 feet of Central City Community School in Central City, on both July 27 and August 10, 2018. Padgett reportedly also admitted to receiving pounds of methamphetamine from two sources over about six months.

Officials said 38 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded firearm and drug packaging materials were recovered from Padgett’s Central City residence during an August 16, 2018, search warrant.

Padgett was sentenced to 198 months in prison and a 10-year term of supervised release following the prison term.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.