Advertisement

Central City man sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for drug distribution near school

Officials said 42-year-old Brian Jeffrie Padgett pleaded guilty on May 29 to one count of distribution of a controlled substance near a protected location.
Officials said 42-year-old Brian Jeffrie Padgett pleaded guilty on May 29 to one count of distribution of a controlled substance near a protected location.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Central City man was sentenced on Monday to more than 16 years in prison for distributing more than seven kilograms of meth.

Officials said 42-year-old Brian Jeffrie Padgett pleaded guilty on May 29 to one count of distribution of a controlled substance near a protected location.

A news release said Padgett admitted to selling more than 75 grams of methamphetamine to people within 1,000 feet of Central City Community School in Central City, on both July 27 and August 10, 2018. Padgett reportedly also admitted to receiving pounds of methamphetamine from two sources over about six months.

Officials said 38 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded firearm and drug packaging materials were recovered from Padgett’s Central City residence during an August 16, 2018, search warrant.

Padgett was sentenced to 198 months in prison and a 10-year term of supervised release following the prison term.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

West Liberty Public Library building to remain closed

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The West Liberty Public Library building will remain closed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Muscatine County.

Coronavirus

1,516 COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths reported in Iowa Tuesday amid rising hospitalizations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Iowa Department of Health reported another day of rising COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday with 730.

Iowa

Wilson Middle School teacher gives students ‘dance breaks’ during the day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jay Greene
An 8th-grade teacher at Wilson Middle School has come up with a creative to give her students a break during the day.

Iowa

Election Day polls open in Iowa after surge of early voting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Polls have opened for those who are opting for traditional Election Day voting after Iowans cast roughly a million ballots early.

Latest News

News

Marion Commissioner resigns following social media post over the weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
A commissioner in Marion has resigned following a social media post from over the weekend.

News

In-person voting underway on Election Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
As voting gets underway, the presidential candidates campaigned in several battleground states in a final push to get out the vote.

Iowa

Independence police make arrest in Sunday vandalism case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Police have arrested an Independence man for allegedly smashing windows and doors to businesses in the downtown area early Sunday morning.

News

Independence police make arrest in Sunday vandalism case

Updated: 5 hours ago
Police have arrested an Independence man for allegedly smashing windows and doors to businesses in the downtown area early Sunday morning.

Iowa

One injured in Tuesday morning kitchen fire in Iowa City

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Iowa City firefighters responded to a kitchen fire at 1841 Hollywood Court at 2:48 a.m. on Tuesday.

News

County auditors explain how to prepare for in-person voting on Election Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
A record number of Iowans are registered to vote ahead of Tuesday's election.