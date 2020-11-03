Cedar Rapids teacher using dance breaks to keep kids engaged

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A teacher in Cedar Rapids has found a creative way to give her students breaks during the day.

Sarah Bernhard, an eighth-grade teacher at Wilson Middle School, said, right now, her students are spending most of their time learning in front of a computer. So when it’s time for a class change, they take their break with a little twist.

“We started with Club 215, which is our morning, kind of YouTube mixing, DJ B-Money on the mix, and it just kinda evolved into a dance circle, a dance-off competition which we use then in between each class," Bernhard said.

Bernhard’s students said the dance breaks help keep them awake throughout the day.

