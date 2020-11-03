Advertisement

1,516 COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths reported in Iowa Tuesday amid rising hospitalizations

Iowa received more than 60,000 antigen tests to assist the state COVID-19 testing efforts.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Health reported another day of rising COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday with 730.

Of those patients, 92 were admitted in the last 24 hours, 170 are in the ICU and 59 are on ventilators.

Additionally, the state reported 22 COVID-19 related deaths and 1,515 more cases of the virus over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on November 3, the state’s data is showing a total of 133,229 COVID-19 cases and 1,755 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

We are not reporting the number of tests conducted or the positivity rate because of recent revelations that the state doesn’t make all testing data available to the public, which can skew the positivity rate.

The public doesn’t have access to more complete data with the number of tests administered and the results of all those tests. That’s because right now, about 40 percent of people getting COVID-19 tests have been tested before, according to Paul Trombino, Gov. Kim Reynolds' chief operating officer and the interim director of the Department of Administrative Services.

