University of Iowa Athletics Department reports nine more positive COVID-19 cases

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Athletics Department reported nine positive COVID-19 tests last week.

The department said it conducted 605 COVID-19 PCR tests between October 26 and November 1.

The University has been testing student-athletes, coaches and staff since May 29 as part of its return to campus protocol.

The protocol includes mandatory isolation for those who test positive and quarantine for those who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.

In total, 268 positive tests and 8,144 negative tests have been reported. There was also one inconclusive test.

