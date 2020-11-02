Two-year-old struck by truck

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A two-year-old was struck by a truck at a private residence on Sunday.

On Sunday, November 1st, 2020 at 1420 hours, Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies along with the Mount Vernon Fire Department and Mount Vernon Ambulance Service were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident at 837 Ivanhoe Rd.

Upon emergency personnel’s arrival, they discovered a truck driven by the property owner accidentally struck his two-year-old child while driving around his residence. The driver was identified as 33-year-old Christopher Thuerauf and the child was identified as two-year-old Lillian Thuerauf.

The child was transported by Mount Vernon Ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

