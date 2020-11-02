Trump makes final-weekend push in Dubuque: ‘We’re very happy with Iowa’

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On a cold, early November afternoon, President Donald Trump made a final appeal to Iowans just two days before the election, and Iowa Trump supporters said they weren’t going to let the chill and an unrelenting wind keep them from rallying with the president.

“There isn’t any weather forecast that would turn us away from coming today and supporting Donald Trump,” said Brandon Groth of Davenport.

“We’re all in. We’re coming snow or rain,” echoed Katie Effertz of Dubuque.

The Trump campaign held a Make America Great Again Victory rally at the Dubuque Regional Airport on Sunday, its second rally in Iowa over the last three weeks. The event in Dubuque was one of five rallies Trump held Sunday and one of 14 rallies on the president’s schedule in the last three days before Election Day.

Three Trump supporters from eastern Iowa — Groth, Effertz, Tina Riniker of Dubuque — gave the same reason for why they believe the president has earned four more years in the White House: They said he’s kept his promises.

“The economy, the wall, tax cuts,” Groth listed. “That’s been a great thing for our local family and just our community.”

“More and more people are realizing with that Trump, he says what he’ll do, and then he does what he says, and it’s nice to find somebody who stands for something, says what he stands for, and actually is truthful about it,” Riniker said.

The rally came on the heels of a promising sign for Trump’s re-election bid in Iowa, a state he won in 2016 by more than 9 points. The final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll showed Trump with a 7-point lead over his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, with a margin of error of +/- 3.4%.

The poll’s findings were one of the first points Trump made in his speech Sunday.

“We’re very happy with it, and we’re very happy with Iowa,” he said.

In an election in which record numbers of voters are expected to cast early or absentee ballots, including in Iowa, Trump called for a quick tabulation of results during his speech.

“We should know the result of the election on Nov. 3, the evening of Nov. 3. That’s the way it’s been, and that’s the way it should be,” Trump said. Typically, states do not report or certify final results on Election Day, though news outlets may prognosticate and calculate a winner that night.

While Democratic leaders have criticized how the Trump administration has handled the coronavirus pandemic, the president’s supporters backed his response.

“He did the best he could,” Riniker said. “I think he’s done everything that he can do. I don’t think Biden would’ve done anything different.”

“You’ve got to give the guy the right to evolve, and he’s doing everything that he can possibly do with the new information coming in, so I think he’s done a great job,” Effertz said.

The rally violated Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' current public health disaster proclamation, which orders that there must be 6 feet of physical distance between people at social gatherings or events with more than 10 people. Most attendees Sunday stood closely to each other and did not wear masks.

After Trump’s Oct. 14 rally in Des Moines, Reynolds said rally attendees have a constitutional right to peacefully gather, and she was one of several prominent Iowa Republicans who spoke Sunday, along with Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley, former Gov. Terry Branstad, State Rep. Ashley Hinson, and State Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

“I’ve told you every time I have the opportunity to be in front of you that we were going to carry Iowa for Donald J. Trump, and we are gonna bring it home!” Reynolds said during the rally.

Sunday’s rally also went against recommendations from the White House Coronavirus Task Force, which advises against large gatherings.

That task force has listed Dubuque as a red zone for its numbers of new cases over the last three weeks.

“Donald Trump is risking our state’s public health by holding a superspreader rally in Dubuque,” Mark Smith, chair of the Iowa Democratic Party, said during a news conference ahead of Sunday’s rally. “Iowa is already in the Red Zone and Trump’s events in other cities have resulted in Americans getting sick and dying from the virus he has utterly failed to contain. Iowans need our leaders to put public health before politics and help us through this virus. But Donald Trump still doesn’t have a plan to do a thing about it.”

In a statement in response to the rally, Biden was critical of his opponent’s COVID response and noted the pandemic’s toll in Iowa.

“President Trump hasn’t just failed the Hawkeye State — he’s given up on even trying to lead. More than 130,000 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, more than 1,700 have lost their lives, and the economy has been devastated. But the only thing President Trump is offering the people of Iowa is more excuses and lies — not a plan to get the virus under control. Iowans have had enough. They deserve leaders they can count on to fight for them, not for the wealthy and well-connected — and who don’t quit on saving lives, but who will end this crisis. As President, I’ll work to not only stop COVID-19, but to build our economy back better for working people for generations to come,” Biden’s statement read.

