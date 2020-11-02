Advertisement

The Electoral College: How it works and the debate over its future

By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Electoral College is written in the Constitution in Article II, Section I.

Hans Von Spakovsky from The Heritage Foundation believes the Founding Fathers got it right.

“They were afraid that if you had a president elected based simply on the national popular vote, the candidates would simply go to the big cities, the big urban areas, and they would ignore the smaller states, the more rural areas of the country," Von Spakovsky explained.

In 48 states and Washington, D.C., the winner of the popular vote in that state gets all the electoral votes for the state.

Maine and Nebraska allocate two electoral votes to the winner of the popular vote in that state and one electoral vote to the popular vote winner in each congressional district. There are two congressional districts in Maine and three in Nebraska.

A candidate needs at least 270 out of 538 electoral votes to win the election.

Five times in U.S. history, the winner of the presidential election did not win the popular vote – including George W. Bush in 2000 and Donald Trump in 2016. That’s twice in the past five elections, and there is a growing call to abolish the Electoral College.

“The Electoral College basically empowers those small and mid-size states over the larger states where the economic activity is taking place," said Darrell West, from The Brookings Institution. "That is not a sustainable system in the long run.”

West supports a direct popular election – meaning people would vote directly for a candidate, not an elector. He said a constitutional amendment would most likely be required to abolish the Electoral College.

An alternative would be to keep the Electoral College, but have the states award their electors to the winner of the nationwide popular vote, not the state’s popular vote.

So far, 15 states and Washington, D.C. have signed the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact supporting this plan– totaling 196 electoral votes. The compact needs 74 more electoral votes to take effect.

Senior Reporter/Executive Producer Ted Fioraliso, Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim, and Photojournalist/Editor Tyler Smith contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Pre-election virus spike creates concerns for polling places

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By RYAN J. FOLEY, Associated Press
A surge in coronavirus cases across the country, including in key presidential battleground states, is creating mounting health and logistical concerns for voters, poll workers and political parties ahead of Election Day.

Iowa

Trump, GOP will need big Election Day margins to win in Iowa

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By RYAN J. FOLEY, Associated Press
President Donald Trump and other Republicans will head into Election Day likely trailing by tens of thousands of votes in Iowa but they hope to overcome that deficit with a strong turnout of their supporters at polling places.

Iowa

Latest Iowa Poll: Trump taking lead in Iowa

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:30 PM CDT
|
By KCRG Staff
A new Des Moines Register Iowa poll released tonight showing President Trump taking the lead in Iowa.

I9 Investigations

i9 Fact Checker: Republican ad goes after Biden’s support for a public option health care plan

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Stein
But, those aren’t benefits subsidized by tax dollars.

Local

Secretary of State: Election will be safe and fair

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Stein
He said the biggest threat to that is misinformation, but that’s far from the only threat his office is facing this election.

Latest News

Iowa

New Quinnipiac poll says presidential and senate races in Iowa are “too close to call"

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT
|
By KCRG Staff
Less than a week before Election Day 2020, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are locked in close races in Florida and Iowa, while Biden is slightly ahead in Ohio and maintains a lead over Trump in Pennsylvania, according to Quinnipiac University polls in those four states.

News

Republican Super PACs appear to use the same people in ads airing across different states

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:12 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Stein
The Senate Leadership Fund and the American Crossroads are both Republican Super PACs. They also appear to use the same people in their political ads.

I9 Investigations

i9 Fact Checker: Republican attack ad jumps to conclusions on a public option in healthcare

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Stein
A new ad from a Republican Super PAC is critical of a public option for health care.

I9 Investigations

i9 Fact Checker: Democratic ad’s attacks on Joni Ernst’s stance on pre-existing conditions are mostly true

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:36 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Stein
All of these claims were really close to an 'A' but overstated Ernst's involvement and actions slightly.

I9 Investigations

i9 Fact Checker: Sen. Ernst doesn’t want to privatize social security

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:53 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Stein
Democratic Theresa Greenfield has run multiple ads attacking Sen. Joni Ernst on her stance on Social Security. But, those attacks are misleading.

National Politics

Senate votes to confirm Barrett to Supreme Court, seating Trump’s 3rd justice

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
Amy Coney Barrett will join the Supreme Court as an associate justice after a Monday evening vote by the U.S. Senate.