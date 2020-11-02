Second Tree Adoption Event held in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The City of Cedar Rapids is still working to replant trees lost during the August 10th Derecho. The city held its second Tree Adoption Event at Noelridge Park today

It’s part of the city’s ReLeaf Program. People could reserve two trees or shrubs costing between $10-15. More than 600 trees were purchased today. Leaders plan to hold more events in the spring.

