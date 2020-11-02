Second Congressional District candidate, Rita Hart, hosts ‘Get Out The Vote’ event in Solon

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - Rita Hart, democratic candidate in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, met with Iowa voters in Solon Sunday morning.

She safely held a gathering at a home there as part of her 'Get Out The Vote" campaign in these final days until the election. Hart says they are holding these to talk to voters, make sure they have a plan and the information they need to vote. She says she wants to make sure voters know their voices matter.

“That goes for voting, but it also goes for as they are looking to have somebody to vote for, a representative, that they need to know that’s what I find is the important thing is that we are listening to every voice across the the district, so they understand that they have an opportunity to make their voice heard and that I’m really valuing everything I hear," said Hart.

Hart answered questions about healthcare and climate change from people at the event. She also had stops in Newton, Oskaloosa and Ottumwa Sunday.

