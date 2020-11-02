Advertisement

Record number of Iowans are registered to vote

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced on Monday Iowa is one of the top 10 states in the nation for voter registration and participation with 2,095,581 active, registered voters.

That’s a record, according to Pate. The previous high was in 2016 after the general election.

In a news release, Pate said more than 90 percent of Iowa’s eligible population is registered to vote.

Pate’s office broke down the totals of active, registered voters as follows:

  • Democratic: 699,001
  • Republican: 719,591
  • No Party: 659,488
  • Other 17,501
  • Total: 2,095,581

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

HACAP taking applications for its heating assistance program for low-income Iowans

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Hawkeye Area Community Action Program, Inc. is now taking applications for its 2020 Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) that helps low-income Iowa homeowners and renters pay their primary heating costs for the winter.

News

Law enforcement in Linn County say they are prepared for possible civil unrest on Election Day

Updated: 54 minutes ago
If any civil unrest develops tomorrow during the elections, the Cedar Rapids Police and Linn County Sheriff's Office says they are prepared.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 700 in Iowa on Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Iowa Department of Health reported another new record high in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday with 718.

News

World Health Organization director self-quarantines after COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 3 hours ago
The head of the World Health Organization says he will self-quarantine after having close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

24-year-old charges in deadly sword attack in Quebec City, Canada

Updated: 3 hours ago
A 24-year-old man is charged in connection to a deadly sword attack on Halloween in Quebec City, Canada.

News

Cedar Rapids 5-year-old uses ‘Kindness Rocks’ to help her older sister with special needs see the world

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jay Greene
An eastern Iowa girl is finding a way to help her older, special needs sister see the world without having to travel too far.

News

Emerson College Poll shows a tight race in Iowa.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Emerson College poll shows Trump leading Biden in a tight race.

News

Illinois, including Quad Cities, to see tighter COVID-19 restrictions this week

Updated: 5 hours ago
Parts of Western Illinois, including the Quad Cities, will see tighter coronavirus restrictions this week.

News

Federal judge orders mandatory USPS measures for ballot delivery

Updated: 5 hours ago
A federal judge is ordering the U.S. postal service to comply with its quote "extraordinary measures" for ballot delivery.

News

Monday is last day to send in absentee mail-in ballots

Updated: 5 hours ago
Monday is the last day for people to send in absentee mail-in ballots. In Iowa, they have to be postmarked by today, November second.