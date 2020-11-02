Record number of Iowans are registered to vote

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced on Monday Iowa is one of the top 10 states in the nation for voter registration and participation with 2,095,581 active, registered voters.

That’s a record, according to Pate. The previous high was in 2016 after the general election.

In a news release, Pate said more than 90 percent of Iowa’s eligible population is registered to vote.

Pate’s office broke down the totals of active, registered voters as follows:

Democratic: 699,001

Republican: 719,591

No Party: 659,488

Other 17,501

Total: 2,095,581

