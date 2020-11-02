Quiet, mild, & dry week ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our weather pattern will stay quiet and mild throughout the week. Highs this afternoon in the mid to upper 50s with plenty of sunshine. Southwest winds will be breezy at times today, winds between 15-30 mph.

Temperatures will stay well above average in the upper 60s, low 70s through the end of the week and into the weekend. A sharp cold front will then impact eastern Iowa heading into the next week that could bring the possibility of rain and snow.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.