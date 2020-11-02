Advertisement

Quiet, mild, & dry week ahead

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our weather pattern will stay quiet and mild throughout the week. Highs this afternoon in the mid to upper 50s with plenty of sunshine. Southwest winds will be breezy at times today, winds between 15-30 mph.

Temperatures will stay well above average in the upper 60s, low 70s through the end of the week and into the weekend. A sharp cold front will then impact eastern Iowa heading into the next week that could bring the possibility of rain and snow.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Quiet weather continues this week.

Forecast

50s this afternoon, 60s tomorrow

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a great day with highs well into the 50s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 9 hours ago
Plan on a wonderful day with highs well into the 50s.

Forecast

Trending warmer and dry for the week ahead

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jan Ryherd
After a cool and blustery start to November, seasonal conditions return to start the workweek.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 21 hours ago
On Monday, mostly sunny skies and breezy southwesterly winds help us into the mid 50s. Above average temperatures look to settle into the region with highs for most of eastern Iowa in the mid to upper 60s Tuesday into next weekend.

Forecast

Brisk northwest winds keep conditions cold on Sunday

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 6:34 AM CDT
|
By Corey Thompson
Colder air has arrived, but it will not hang around for very long.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 6:33 AM CDT
Much colder air is in place, but only for a day.

Forecast

Clocks “fall back” tonight, and so do our temperatures

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT
|
By Jan Ryherd
Sunday will be noticeably cooler as highs look to only top out in the low 40s for the first day of November.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
Sunday will be noticeably cooler as highs look to only top out in the low 40s for the first day of November.

Forecast

Howling winds at times for Halloween

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 6:23 AM CDT
|
By Corey Thompson
Nothing scary with today’s Halloween forecast, if you’re choosing to participate in any safe, socially-distanced holiday activities.