President Trump makes campaign stop in Dubuque ahead of the election

(AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dubuque, Iowa (KCRG) -President Donald Trump visited Dubuque on Sunday. This is the President’s second visit in a month.

On Saturday, the Des Moines Register published a poll showing the President up by seven points against democratic challenger Joe Biden.

At his Dubuque rally at the Dubuque Regional Airport, Mr. Trump says he was “very happy” about the poll showing him up by a “substantial margin”.

During his rally, the President highlighted what he did for farmers and ethanol. Trump praised Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, both in attendance, for their work in ethanol.

The President noted his rally being at the border with Wisconsin telling the crowd he would win in both states.

President Trump won the election in Iowa back in 2016 by over nine points. The president encouraged people to vote.

Both candidates have made recent stops in the state, two days earlier, former Vice President Joe Biden visited Iowa.

