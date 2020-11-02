Preparing for Election Day, in-person voting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A record number of Iowans are registered to vote ahead of Tuesday’s election and close to one million Iowans have already voted. For people planning to vote in-person on Election Day, there are a few things local county auditors want voters to remember.

If you requested an absentee ballot and still have it in your possession, but now plan to vote in person Tuesday, you must bring that absentee ballot in with you.

For example, the Jones County auditor said if you do bring the early ballot on Tuesday and surrender it, you’ll be issued an Election Day ballot. If you don’t bring it in, Jones County can check to see if your absentee ballot was submitted or not.

In Linn County, auditor Joel Miller said if you don’t bring it with you, you’ll have to fill out a provisional ballot. Miller said that’s not the best option and he’d like to see everyone ensuring their vote is completed and without delay.

Iowans also need to ensure they are bringing an ID with them to their polling place.

Here’s the kind of ID they’ll accept:

Drivers' licenses

Non-operator ID

Student ID

ID card from an employer

Military or Tribal ID

If your ID expired on January 1, 2020, or later, it’s still good thanks to an Emergency Directive from the Secretary of State. If you plan to register on Election Day, you’ll also need proof of residence if your ID doesn’t list your current address. That can be electronic or paper copies of things like a lease, utility bill, cell phone bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or property tax statement.

There will also be fewer polling places due to the pandemic. County auditors suggest calling your county auditor or check online to make sure you know where your precinct is. The secretary of state and many auditors are urging people to wear masks, but they won’t turn people away who don’t. If you’re sick, the Linn County Auditor said people in that county can vote curbside.

“I would ask though that if you think you have any COVID symptoms, you have any flu symptoms, you are waiting on the results of a COVID test, you have been diagnosed with COVID, please be courteous and be respectful of our fellow Iowans and do not go inside a polling place. We will have curbside voting availability,” Miller said.

If there is a high turnout in person people will need to keep six feet apart from others in the line.

Polls in Iowa are open from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m on Tuesday, November 3.

Visit the Iowa Secretary of State’s website here to check your registration status, find your polling place and for other election information.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.