Police say man fatally shot at Sioux City apartment complex

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police in Sioux City are investigating after a man was fatally shot at an apartment complex there.

The Sioux City Journal reports that the shooting was reported just before 7 p.m. Sunday at Park Place Apartments near Grandview Park.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the officers rendered medical aid until an ambulance took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name had not been released by midday Monday.

Police offered no other details about what may have led to the shooting.

