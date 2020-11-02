Advertisement

Police say man fatally shot at Sioux City apartment complex

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police in Sioux City are investigating after a man was fatally shot at an apartment complex there.

The Sioux City Journal reports that the shooting was reported just before 7 p.m. Sunday at Park Place Apartments near Grandview Park.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the officers rendered medical aid until an ambulance took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name had not been released by midday Monday.

Police offered no other details about what may have led to the shooting.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

