One dead, one injured in Sunday afternoon crash in Davenport

Two cars damaged near W Kimberly and Wisconsin
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died and another was injured after a law enforcement pursuit ended with a car crash in Davenport Sunday afternoon.

Officials said the crash happened on Highway 6 and West Kimberly Road just west of Wisconsin Avenue at around 4:35 p.m.

A law enforcement official tried to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle heading eastbound on I-80.

The vehicle didn’t stop and a pursuit ensued with the vehicle exiting I-80 onto I-280, then exiting onto Kimberly Road heading eastbound.

Officials said the vehicle lost control just west of the intersection of Kimberly and Wisconsin Drive.

The vehicle, driven by 31-year-old Kathryn Anne Burkhead, of Donahue, Iowa, entered the opposite lane and was struck broadside by an SUV, rolling onto its roof.

Burkhead was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was injured and taken to an area hospital.

Officials said both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

