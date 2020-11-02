Advertisement

New Indiana Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren started coaching career at Linn-Mar

Phoenix Suns assistant coach Nate Bjorkgren during the Suns NBA basketball media day Monday, Sept. 28, 2015, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
By Josh Christensen
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:02 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Of the 30 NBA head coaches, two of them are Iowa natives. Nick Nurse is the obvious one with the Toronto Raptors. Then two weeks ago, the Indiana Pacers hired Storm Lake native Nate Bjorkgren as their new head coach. Bjorkgren spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach for Nick Nurse in Toronto.

“I’ve spent the last 23 years of my life coaching in about any possible situation that I could coach in," Bjorkgren said during his press conference. "Whether it would be assistant in the NBA, assistant in the G-League, head coach in the D-League, Summer League coach, local tryouts around the world, the FIBA Tournament, I mean I could go on and on. Those 23 years have led me to this point.”

Back in Iowa, many were excited for Bjorkgren’s hire, including former Linn-Mar boys basketball head coach Mark Hutcheson, who coached Bjorkgren in high school at Storm Lake.

“I was very excited for Nate,” Hutcheson said.

Hutcheson not only coached Bjorkgren in high school, he also gave Bjorkgren is first head coaching job out of college. In 1998, Bjorkgren was hired as the 9th grade boys basketball head coach at Linn-Mar and he also served as an assistant coach on the varsity team. Bjorkgren only spent one season at Linn-Mar, but Hutcheson could see his potential.

“To be honest, he came in really really ready,” Hutcheson said. “He didn’t need any support from me. He was ready to go.”

