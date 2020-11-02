Law enforcement in Linn County say they are prepared for possible civil unrest on Election Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If any civil unrest develops tomorrow during the elections, the Cedar Rapids Police and Linn County Sheriff’s Office says they are prepared.

On Monday Cedar Rapids Police said they’ve been working closely with the Sheriff’s and Auditor’s Office to see what kind of security is needed at the 32 polling locations across the city.

Police said they have no information indicating there will be unrest, but they will be situated at the FBI headquarters to activate additional law enforcement if needed.

Officials said security measures are in place, but having a uniformed officer in each polling place is not warranted at this time.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.