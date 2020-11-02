ISU reports sexual assault that occurred in residence hall

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa State University sent out a notice of a criminal act that occurred in a residence hall this past week.

A notification was sent out Sunday afternoon, warning of a sexual assault that happened on Thursday night in Geoffrey Hall.

ISU’s Department of Public Safety said that the sexual assault was reported by the victim on Sunday. The victim told the university that they were assaulted by an acquaintance.

Iowa State is required to release information about crimes on campus through the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act.

For resources and support regarding sexual assault, contact the Assault Care Center Extending Shelter and Support (ACCESS) at 515-292-5378.

