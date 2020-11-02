Advertisement

Iowa hospital officials seek action, warn of overloads, as virus cases soar

Hospital bed.
Hospital bed.
By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The number of people being treated for the coronavirus in Iowa hospitals continued to soar, prompting doctors and hospital officials to warn their facilities and staff could be overwhelmed without serious efforts to curtail the virus spread.

Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health indicated 1,469 new confirmed cases Monday and 17 additional deaths reported in the past 24 hours. That follows a weekend in which more than 2,800 new cases were reported each day. Iowa’s seven-day average rate of positive coronavirus tests is now third in the nation behind South Dakota and Wyoming.

Health care professionals say increased hospitalizations typically follow higher positive case rates, an indication that Iowa hospitals could soon be overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

A record-high 718 patients were in Iowa’s hospital system due to COVID-19, as of Sunday evening, including 156 in intensive care units.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Eighth-grader dies of coronavirus in Mo.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
The National Center for Health Statistics report for Oct. 28 cited just 80 deaths nationwide among children ages 14 or younger.

National Politics

Final push for presidency on election eve

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are making their final pitch to Americans ahead of election day tomorrow, as millions of Americans have already cast their ballots early.

Coronavirus

University of Iowa Athletics Department reports nine more positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The University of Iowa Athletics Department reported nine positive COVID-19 tests last week.

Coronavirus

Hospitals competing for nurses as US coronavirus cases surge

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By TAMMY WEBBER
Adding to the strain, experienced nurses are “burned out with this whole (pandemic)” and some are quitting.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Another restaurant chain, Friendly’s, hits wall in pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Friendly’s Restaurants, an East Coast dining chain known for its sundaes, is filing for bankruptcy protection.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 700 in Iowa on Monday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Iowa Department of Health reported another new record high in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday with 718.

National

Germany starts ‘wave-breaker’ shutdown as Europe locks down

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Restrictions have been slowly ramping up for weeks in many European countries, but virus cases have continued to rise.

Coronavirus

Report: Britain’s Prince William had coronavirus in April

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Prince William was reportedly treated by palace doctors and followed government guidelines by isolating at the family home Anmer Hall.

National

Worried about Thanksgiving? Experts are too

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
As states all over the country deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases, health experts worry Thanksgiving could make things worse.

Coronavirus

Illinois region two, including Quad Cities area, to begin enhanced COVID-19 mitigation on Wednesday

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Illinois Dept. of Public Health and Gov. Pritzker announced increased COVID-19 mitigation measures for region two.