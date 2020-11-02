Advertisement

'Hawk the Vote’ initiative shifts efforts to get students registered to vote, organizations make final push

By Taylor Holt
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An initiative to get University of Iowa students out to vote says it’s having more success than in 2016, despite the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Campus looks a little different these days, with many of the school’s 30,000 students off campus because of COVID-19. That’s why Jocelyn Roof, the executive director for a voter outreach program called Hawk the Vote, said a get out the vote effort looks different, too.

“Where in the past we would have been on campus tabling and hosting events in person, now we’re all virtual," Roof said.

The group is using Zoom, virtual challenges on voter education, and training voting ambassadors to encourage students to vote through social media.

“The biggest challenge is just maintaining morale for a group that large of volunteers when you don’t get the satisfaction of having a stack of voter registration forms or feeling like you are having those conversations with people in person," Roof said.

However, those efforts appear to be working. Roof said those voting ambassadors have had over 2,500 individual conversations with students, which is higher contact than they’ve ever had. They’ve also had higher response rates.

“In the past when we have done voter registration drives, we’ve gotten about 1,000 voter registrations but usually we’re not having sustained contact with students in the same way we are now,” Roof said. “That’s 2,500 students that we have helped to make a plan to vote.”

Roof said they plan to keep having conversations including hosting a Zoom voter contact power hour Monday night.

“It’s just kind of the home stretch,” Roof said.

Beyond campus, at Mercer Park, a voter mobilization caravan of about 30 cars made their last-minute efforts as well.

“This was an opportunity we thought to bring together folks in the community to affirm our belief in democracy and the importance of voting," Shel Stromquist, who organized the caravan, said.

Stromquist says he’s proud so many have already voted, but says they want to make sure everyone’s voice is heard.

“Also for those who haven’t been able to do it and find a time, we want them to know there’s still tomorrow," he said.

Roof said they’ve also seen more students are choosing to vote early, but expect election day will also see a big crowd.

“For young people, for most of us it’s our first presidential election," Roof said. “I think students that are part of Gen Z are really excited about being politically engaged and leaving the world a better place than they found it.”

