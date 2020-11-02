HACAP taking applications for its heating assistance program for low-income Iowans

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Hawkeye Area Community Action Program, Inc. is now taking applications for its 2020 Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) that helps low-income Iowa homeowners and renters pay their primary heating costs for the winter.

The program is eligible to those who are at, or below, the Federal Poverty Guidelines in Benton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jones, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Linn and Washington.

The assistance is based on household income, size, type of fuel and type of housing, and is not designed to pay a household’s total energy costs.

HACAP is accepting applications for the program from November 1 through April 30.

For more information, and to fill out an application, click here.

