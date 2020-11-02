Gunshots reported on Iowa City’s south side on Halloween night

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Iowa City are investigating reports of gunfire on the city’s south side over the weekend.

At around 9:44 p.m., the Iowa City Police Department received several calls about residents hearing gunshots in the 2100 block of Taylor Drive. Police arrived and spoke to witnesses in the area, who told the officers they heard the reported shots. Some described a dark-colored sedan that left the scene quickly during the incident, exiting the neighborhood on westbound U.S. Highway 6.

Nobody was hurt in the incident. Police did not describe locating any other evidence of the gunfire.

The Iowa City Police Department is asking for public assistance in regards to this incident, including if they have security camera footage from the area. People who have information may call (319) 356-5275, submit information via the P3 Tips app, or through Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers via their website or (319) 358-TIPS. A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information, which can be submitted anonymously, that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.