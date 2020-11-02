Fire on northeast side of Cedar Rapids sends one to hospital

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a Monday afternoon fire on Cedar Rapids' northeast side, according to officials.

At around 12:36 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of smoke coming from the attic of a home at 429 35th Street NE. Firefighters discovered flames coming from a mattress and garbage can in the home, causing heavy smoke through the entire structure.

Two people were inside the home when the fire started, firefighters said. One person, a male, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials believe it was unintentional.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.