Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 700 in Iowa on Monday

(Photo by Michigan National Guard Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Health reported another new record high in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday with 718.

Of those patients, 108 were admitted in the last 24 hours, 156 are in the ICU and 57 are on ventilators.

Additionally, the state reported 17 COVID-19 related deaths and 1,469 more cases of the virus over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on November 2, the state’s data is showing a total of 131,713 COVID-19 cases and 1,733 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

We are not reporting the number of tests conducted or the positivity rate because of recent revelations that the state doesn’t make all testing data available to the public, which can skew the positivity rate.

The public doesn’t have access to more complete data with the number of tests administered and the results of all those tests. That’s because right now, about 40 percent of people getting COVID-19 tests have been tested before, according to Paul Trombino, Gov. Kim Reynolds' chief operating officer and the interim director of the Department of Administrative Services.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Another restaurant chain, Friendly’s, hits wall in pandemic

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Friendly’s Restaurants, an East Coast dining chain known for its sundaes, is filing for bankruptcy protection.

National

Germany starts ‘wave-breaker’ shutdown as Europe locks down

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Restrictions have been slowly ramping up for weeks in many European countries, but virus cases have continued to rise.

Coronavirus

Report: Britain’s Prince William had coronavirus in April

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Prince William was reportedly treated by palace doctors and followed government guidelines by isolating at the family home Anmer Hall.

National

Worried about Thanksgiving? Experts are too

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
As states all over the country deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases, health experts worry Thanksgiving could make things worse.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Illinois region two, including Quad Cities area, to begin enhanced COVID-19 mitigation on Wednesday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Illinois Dept. of Public Health and Gov. Pritzker announced increased COVID-19 mitigation measures for region two.

Iowa

Pre-election virus spike creates concerns for polling places

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 11:36 AM CST
|
By RYAN J. FOLEY, Associated Press
A surge in coronavirus cases across the country, including in key presidential battleground states, is creating mounting health and logistical concerns for voters, poll workers and political parties ahead of Election Day.

Coronavirus

ICU usage for COVID-19 patients matches May peak while cases set another record

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 11:02 AM CST
|
By KCRG News Staff
Patients in intensive care due to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus tied a record, based on data provided by the state on Sunday morning.

Coronavirus

UK prime minister announces 2nd national lockdown

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 12:42 AM CDT
|
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced plans for second national lockdown in England.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases surge, states tighten restrictions

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT
|
States are putting new restrictions in place as coronavirus cases surge again.

Coronavirus

Halloween in the pandemic: Costumes and candy, at a distance

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Parades, parties and haunted houses were canceled due to bans on large gatherings and concerns that spooky celebrations could spread the coronavirus.