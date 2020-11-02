COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 700 in Iowa on Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Health reported another new record high in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday with 718.

Of those patients, 108 were admitted in the last 24 hours, 156 are in the ICU and 57 are on ventilators.

Additionally, the state reported 17 COVID-19 related deaths and 1,469 more cases of the virus over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on November 2, the state’s data is showing a total of 131,713 COVID-19 cases and 1,733 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

We are not reporting the number of tests conducted or the positivity rate because of recent revelations that the state doesn’t make all testing data available to the public, which can skew the positivity rate.

The public doesn’t have access to more complete data with the number of tests administered and the results of all those tests. That’s because right now, about 40 percent of people getting COVID-19 tests have been tested before, according to Paul Trombino, Gov. Kim Reynolds' chief operating officer and the interim director of the Department of Administrative Services.

