CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a fire early Monday morning in the area of 22nd Avenue and 14th Street.

That’s just east of Coral Ridge Mall.

KCRG-TV9 has not yet received a report from officials about any injuries as a result of the fire, or what may have caused the fire.

Firefighters in Coralville had to put out the flames at this house fire overnight. (Courtesy: Angela Martens)

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.