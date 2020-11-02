Advertisement

Central Iowa police departments share tributes to officers killed in 2016 ambush

Sgt. Tony Beminio, left, and officer Justin Martin, right.
Sgt. Tony Beminio, left, and officer Justin Martin, right.(Courtesy Photos via Associated Press)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement agencies in central Iowa are remembering two fallen officers on the anniversary of a 2016 ambush-style attack.

Des Moines Police Sgt. Tony Beminio and Urbandale Police officer Justin Martin were killed in separate shootings while they sat in their patrol cars on Nov. 2, 2016. The shootings took place about two miles apart and within minutes of each other. Scott Greene was charged with first-degree murder in both killings to which he pleaded guilty in 2017. He is serving life in prison.

The Des Moines Police Department posted a video on its Facebook page in tribute to Beminio. Urbandale Police changed their Facebook page profile picture to logos representing both departments, along with a modified version of the U.S. flag to represent the mourning of a fallen officer.

RIP, Tony... EOW Nov. 2, 2016

Posted by Des Moines Police on Sunday, November 1, 2020
Posted by Urbandale Police Department on Monday, November 2, 2020

The Iowa State Patrol’s Facebook page also paid tribute to the officers, saying “we ask that you keep their families, friends, and fellow officers in your thoughts and prayers.”

EOW: 11/2/16 4 years ago today, Sergeant Tony Beminio (Des Moines PD) and Officer Justin Martin (Urbandale PD)...

Posted by Iowa State Patrol on Monday, November 2, 2020

The shootings drew national attention, with President Barack Obama calling the attacks “shameful.”

“Sergeant Anthony Beminio and Officer Justin Martin represented our best, most decent instincts as human beings – to serve our neighbors, to put ourselves in harm’s way for someone else. They knew the dangers of their job. They knew the risks. Yet they chose to dedicate themselves to those values anyway. So today, Michelle and I join Americans across our country in expressing our condolences and stand in solidarity with their grieving families, fellow officers, and the communities they served so honorably," Obama wrote in a statement in 2016.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: moments ago

Local

Fire on northeast side of Cedar Rapids sends one to hospital

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
One person was hurt in a Monday afternoon fire on Cedar Rapids' northeast side, according to officials.

Coronavirus

Iowa hospital officials seek action, warn of overloads, as virus cases soar

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
The number of people being treated for the coronavirus in Iowa hospitals continued to soar, prompting doctors and hospital officials to warn their facilities and staff could be overwhelmed without serious efforts to curtail the virus spread.

National Politics

Judge rejects GOP effort to throw out 127,000 Houston votes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NOMAAN MERCHANT, Associated Press
A federal judge has rejected a last-ditch Republican effort to invalidate nearly 127,000 votes in Houston.

Latest News

Local

Gunshots reported on Iowa City’s south side on Halloween night

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Law enforcement officials in Iowa City are investigating reports of gunfire on the city’s south side over the weekend.

Iowa

County boards begin tabulating record early vote in Iowa

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
County election boards have started counting a record number of absentee ballots in Iowa, racing toward a Tuesday night deadline to have those votes tabulated.

Iowa

Police say man fatally shot at Sioux City apartment complex

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in Sioux City are investigating after a man was fatally shot at an apartment complex there.

Coronavirus

University of Iowa Athletics Department reports nine more positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The University of Iowa Athletics Department reported nine positive COVID-19 tests last week.

Iowa

Law enforcement in Linn County say they are prepared for possible civil unrest on Election Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
If any civil unrest develops tomorrow during the elections, the Cedar Rapids Police and Linn County Sheriff’s Office says they are prepared.

Iowa

HACAP taking applications for its heating assistance program for low-income Iowans

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Hawkeye Area Community Action Program, Inc. is now taking applications for its 2020 Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) that helps low-income Iowa homeowners and renters pay their primary heating costs for the winter.