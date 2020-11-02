Advertisement

50s this afternoon, 60s tomorrow

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our weather will stay spectacular all week long and temperatures will be wonderful as well. Plan on highs to hit the mid-50s this afternoon with a few upper 50s also possible. The wind will be up again, but this time from the southwest. Starting tomorrow, highs will be well into the 60s, lasting through the weekend. Later in the week, a stronger south wind is likely and we could see highs around 70. Mild air will continue into the weekend, then plan on a sharp cold front early next week. That front may be accompanied by rain and snow. Have a great week!

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
Plan on a wonderful day with highs well into the 50s.

Forecast

Trending warmer and dry for the week ahead

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jan Ryherd
After a cool and blustery start to November, seasonal conditions return to start the workweek.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
On Monday, mostly sunny skies and breezy southwesterly winds help us into the mid 50s. Above average temperatures look to settle into the region with highs for most of eastern Iowa in the mid to upper 60s Tuesday into next weekend.

Forecast

Brisk northwest winds keep conditions cold on Sunday

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Corey Thompson
Colder air has arrived, but it will not hang around for very long.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 23 hours ago
Much colder air is in place, but only for a day.

Forecast

Clocks “fall back” tonight, and so do our temperatures

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT
|
By Jan Ryherd
Sunday will be noticeably cooler as highs look to only top out in the low 40s for the first day of November.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
Sunday will be noticeably cooler as highs look to only top out in the low 40s for the first day of November.

Forecast

Howling winds at times for Halloween

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 6:23 AM CDT
|
By Corey Thompson
Nothing scary with today’s Halloween forecast, if you’re choosing to participate in any safe, socially-distanced holiday activities.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 6:15 AM CDT
Nothing to worry about for Halloween today.

Forecast

Halloween weekend is looking windy

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Expect a quiet and cool evening ahead with partly cloudy skies. Friday Night Lights games will have temperatures in the 30s and 40s with light winds.