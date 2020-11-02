50s this afternoon, 60s tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our weather will stay spectacular all week long and temperatures will be wonderful as well. Plan on highs to hit the mid-50s this afternoon with a few upper 50s also possible. The wind will be up again, but this time from the southwest. Starting tomorrow, highs will be well into the 60s, lasting through the weekend. Later in the week, a stronger south wind is likely and we could see highs around 70. Mild air will continue into the weekend, then plan on a sharp cold front early next week. That front may be accompanied by rain and snow. Have a great week!

