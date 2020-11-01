Advertisement

Woman steals U-Haul, gets stuck in car wash, Calif. police say

By KMAX/KOVR staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - Police said a California woman stole a U-Haul truck then got it stuck in a late-night trip to the car wash.

Police say 47-year-old Melinda Gonzales stole the truck then decided it was dirty.

According to management at the Chevron gas station, the driver blew through the warning sign then circled around and headed into the car wash.

They said the U-Haul rammed through the opening and got stuck inside.

“There’s burn marks and tire marks on the ground over there,” said Mike Ram, who helped remove the vehicle. “I think the soap slowed her down.”

After realizing she was trapped, the driver drove forward and backward repeatedly trying to get out.

Management says they told her multiple times to stop before they turned off power and she was able to get out safely.

After several hours, the U-Haul was out, the pumps back on and the ordeal over with.

Gonzales was charged with DUI and possession of stolen property.

Copyright 2020 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

70-year-old pulled out alive in Turkey as quake toll hits 53

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Friday afternoon earthquake, which the Istanbul-based Kandilli Institute said had a magnitude of 6.9, was centered in the Aegean northeast of Samos.

National

Tropical Storm Eta ties record; expected to become hurricane

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
This is the first time the Greek letter Eta is being used because after the 2005 season ended, meteorologists went back and determined there was a storm that should have gotten a name but didn’t.

National

Woman steals U-Haul, gets stuck in car wash, police say

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A California woman is accused of stealing a U-Haul truck and then getting stuck in a car wash.

National

Super typhoon batters Philippines, 1 million in shelters

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its projected path, including in the capital where the main international airport was ordered closed.

Latest News

National Politics

No winner on Election Day? That's normal

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Even if there's a projected winner, there won't be an official result that day.

National

Super Typhoon Goni makes landfall in Philippines

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Super Typhoon Goni has made two landfalls in the Philippines so far and it has weakened to typhoon status.

Coronavirus

UK prime minister announces 2nd national lockdown

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced plans for second national lockdown in England.

News

Halloweekend Amana Colonies

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Halloweekend event happening at Amana Colonies

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Reed
Halloweekend event happening at Amana Colonies

News

Final push for early voting before Election Day

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
The Linn County Auditor’s Office is working hard to prepare for Election Day.