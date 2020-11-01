Wapsie Valley gets positive COVID-19 test, can’t compete in state tournament

FAIRBANKS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wapsie Valley finished runner-up at the state tournament in 2019, but the Warriors won’t have a chance to compete in this year’s state tournament after receiving a positive COVID-19 test, forcing the team to end its season.

Wapsie Valley was ranked second in the state and was set to play Burlington Notre Dame in the first round of the Class 1A tournament on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.