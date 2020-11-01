Advertisement

Trending warmer and dry for the week ahead

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a cool and blustery start to November, seasonal conditions return to start the workweek.

Look for lighter winds by this evening with mostly clear skies continuing overnight. That will lead to overnight lows in the mid 20s. Then on Monday, mostly sunny skies and breezy southwesterly winds help us into the mid 50s, right on average for early November.

Throughout the rest of the week, above-average temperatures look to settle into the region with highs for most of eastern Iowa in the mid to upper 60s Tuesday into next weekend. Things look to stay dry overall though this period with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies overhead.

Our next shot at precipitation holds off until early next week when cooler temperatures look to return as well.

