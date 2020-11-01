Advertisement

Pre-election virus spike creates concerns for polling places

A curbside voting sign sits in front of an early voting place, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Adel, Iowa.
A curbside voting sign sits in front of an early voting place, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Adel, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By RYAN J. FOLEY, Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A surge in coronavirus cases across the country, including in key presidential battleground states, is creating mounting health and logistical concerns for voters, poll workers and political parties ahead of Election Day.

In Iowa, county officials said they were preparing for scores of confirmed or potentially infected people to vote curbside. It’s an option typically used by disabled people that must be available outside every polling place.

In Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers sought to assure voters in the critical swing state that going to the polls would not be risky, even as officials announced more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases.

