People find unique ways to pass out Halloween candy

By Phil Reed
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Some Cedar Rapids homeowners on Bever Avenue found a creative way to get candy to trick-or-treaters safely. They sent candy down a chute from their porch for kids to grab (see video).

The Homeowners also had signs reminding people to social distance. Families still went out to trick or treat this year. They appreciated people keeping the Halloween tradition going.

“The people don’t have to actually do this out here,” said Kyle Woodle, a parent who took his children trick-or-treating. “And the ones who are doing this, it’s really nice of them to do this for the kids.”

