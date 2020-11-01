Advertisement

Latest Iowa Poll: Trump taking lead in Iowa

(Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
(Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)((Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File))
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new Des Moines Register Iowa poll released tonight showing President Trump taking the lead in Iowa.

The President leads by 7 points over his challenger Former Vice President Joe Biden 48 to 41. The two were tied in last month’s poll. The poll has a margin of error of 3-4 points.

Among early voters, Biden leads 55 percent to 32 percent. While the President leads with people yet to vote 64 percent to 28 percent

Men are more likely to vote for PresidentTrump and women for Biden.

The latest from the Des Moines Register Iowa poll also shows statewide 45 percent of Iowa voters prefer Republicans for the House. With 39 percent preferring Democrats.

In the race against incumbent Democrat Abby Finkenauer and republican Ashley Hinson, 56 percent are voting Republican versus 36 percent voting democrat.

The 2nd district race against Republican Miller-Meeks and democrat Rita Hart shows a dead heat with 41 percent Republican and 40 percent democrat.

And Republican senator Joni Ernst pulled ahead of Theresa Greenfield leading 46 to 42.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office joins ‘no-shave November’ for charity

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Deputies at one of eastern Iowa’s sheriff’s offices will have special dispensation to break grooming policies for a good cause during November.

National

‘Borat’ star gives church $100K after member appears in film

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
Actor Sacha Baron Cohen, who stars in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” donated $100,000 to the church of a woman who believed she was taking part in a documentary but instead was being featured in the mockumentary comedy film.

Local

One killed in Friday evening crash in Jackson County

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
One person was killed in an incident involving two vehicles in rural Jackson County on Friday night, according to law enforcement officials.

Coronavirus

Records set for additional cases of COVID-19, total hospitalizations

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
The number of cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus added to Iowa’s total over the last 24 hours set a record, according to new data on Saturday morning.

Latest News

Iowa

Famed bonobo, resident of Des Moines, turns 40

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
Kanzi, who is almost certainly the world’s most famous bonobo, is celebrating a milestone birthday.

National

Actor Sean Connery dies at age 90, according to media reports

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died, according to the BBC, who cited his family.

Local

Record-breaking early voting

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Record-breaking early voting

Local

City of Dubuque receives PPE for Election Day

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
An organization has provided the city of Dubuque with PPE to use on Election Day.

Local

Dubuque Community School District still dealing with laptop shortage

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
The Dubuque Community School District is still facing a laptop shortage.

News

Surge in COVID-19 cases impacting local businesses

Updated: 23 hours ago