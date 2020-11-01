Latest Iowa Poll: Trump taking lead in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new Des Moines Register Iowa poll released tonight showing President Trump taking the lead in Iowa.

The President leads by 7 points over his challenger Former Vice President Joe Biden 48 to 41. The two were tied in last month’s poll. The poll has a margin of error of 3-4 points.

Among early voters, Biden leads 55 percent to 32 percent. While the President leads with people yet to vote 64 percent to 28 percent

Men are more likely to vote for PresidentTrump and women for Biden.

The latest from the Des Moines Register Iowa poll also shows statewide 45 percent of Iowa voters prefer Republicans for the House. With 39 percent preferring Democrats.

In the race against incumbent Democrat Abby Finkenauer and republican Ashley Hinson, 56 percent are voting Republican versus 36 percent voting democrat.

The 2nd district race against Republican Miller-Meeks and democrat Rita Hart shows a dead heat with 41 percent Republican and 40 percent democrat.

And Republican senator Joni Ernst pulled ahead of Theresa Greenfield leading 46 to 42.

