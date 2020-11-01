Advertisement

Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette suspended one game after OWI charge

Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa senior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette was arrested early Sunday morning for operating a vehicle while under the influence just hours after the Hawkeyes lost to Northwestern 21-20 at Kinnick Stadium.

According to the police report, Smith-Marsette allegedly was traveling 74 mph on Riverside in a 30 mph zone. He blew a .13% blood-alcohol level.

This is Smith-Marsette’s first OWI offense.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz announced that Smith-Marsette will be suspended for Saturday’s game against Michigan State.

