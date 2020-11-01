Advertisement

Iowa Warhawks hold charity football game for owner who died from COVID-19

By Becky Phelps
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa Warhawks, a local semi-pro football team, played a charity game on Saturday as a fundraiser for the team’s owners after they were both diagnosed with COVID-19.

Marc Cashaw and his fiancée Nautica were both hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. Nautica was discharged on home oxygen, but Marc lost his battle with the virus and passed away on Thursday.

Now, their team is rallying to raise support to help them pay for hospital bills and expenses.

Their friends and family are also sending out a message to the community.

“Marc was only 28, he was really healthy, in shape, loved football, loved to be out there working with us. But it can take anybody at any time, so always wear your mask, wash your hands, stay prepared,” says Justin Cruickshank, a friend of Cashaw and a member of the Iowa Warhawks.

The family also has a Go-Fund-Me page, with more details about their story, which can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Halloweekend Amana Colonies

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Halloweekend event happening at Amana Colonies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Reed
Halloweekend event happening at Amana Colonies

News

Final push for early voting before Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Becky Phelps
The Linn County Auditor’s Office is working hard to prepare for Election Day.

News

People find unique ways to pass out Halloween candy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Reed
People find unique ways to pass out Halloween candy

VOD Recording

People find creative ways to pass out candy

Updated: 1 hours ago
Saturday 6p newscast recording

Latest News

Local

Eastern Iowans bring back old school farming methods

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Farming looked a lot different decades ago, and two eastern Iowans took part in some old school farming Saturday morning.

News

Iowa Warhawks hold charity football game for owner who died from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Final push for early voters ahead of Election Day

Updated: 2 hours ago

Iowa

Latest Iowa Poll: Trump taking lead in Iowa

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A new Des Moines Register Iowa poll released tonight showing President Trump taking the lead in Iowa.

Local

Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office joins ‘no-shave November’ for charity

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Deputies at one of eastern Iowa’s sheriff’s offices will have special dispensation to break grooming policies for a good cause during November.