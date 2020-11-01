Iowa Warhawks hold charity football game for owner who died from COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa Warhawks, a local semi-pro football team, played a charity game on Saturday as a fundraiser for the team’s owners after they were both diagnosed with COVID-19.

Marc Cashaw and his fiancée Nautica were both hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. Nautica was discharged on home oxygen, but Marc lost his battle with the virus and passed away on Thursday.

Now, their team is rallying to raise support to help them pay for hospital bills and expenses.

Their friends and family are also sending out a message to the community.

“Marc was only 28, he was really healthy, in shape, loved football, loved to be out there working with us. But it can take anybody at any time, so always wear your mask, wash your hands, stay prepared,” says Justin Cruickshank, a friend of Cashaw and a member of the Iowa Warhawks.

The family also has a Go-Fund-Me page, with more details about their story, which can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.