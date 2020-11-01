Iowa State offense dominates Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kansas (KCRG) - Iowa State bounced back after last week’s loss against Oklahoma State with a dominating win at Kansas, 52-22. The win also keeps the Cyclones in the hunt for the Big 12 championship game.

The Cyclones jumped out to an early 13-0 lead in the first quarter after an 18-yard touchdown run by Kene Nwangu and a 1-yard score from quarterback Brock Purdy. Iowa State led 20-7 at halftime, but then the Cyclones outscored the Jayhawks 32-15 in the second half.

Sophomore running back Breece Hall had another stellar performance finishing with 185 yards rushing and two touchdowns. He has 11 touchdowns on the season.

Iowa State returns to Ames next week and will host Baylor. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m.

